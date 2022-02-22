Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jamie Chadwick is a development driver for the Williams Formula 1 team

Defending champion Jamie Chadwick will drive for Caitlyn Jenner's new W Series team in 2022.

Chadwick joins Jenner Racing from Veloce Racing and will be looking to win the W Series for a third time.

The 23-year-old Briton is the first driver signed by former Olympic champion and ex-sportscar driver Jenner following the team's recent launch.

"I have spoken to Caitlyn Jenner and her vision for the team is amazing," said Chadwick.

"I have zero doubt that she will be able to help take my career to the next level and open doors for me internationally."

The all-female competition is set to support eight Formula 1 races in 2022.

Jenner, who won decathlon gold at the 1976 Olympics before transitioning and featured in the reality television show Keeping Up With the Kardashians with former wife Kris, came out as a trans woman in 2015.

When the team was launched earlier in February, Jenner said "motorsport is a place you can have diversity" and spoke about a desire to see a woman competing in F1.

Chadwick, who is a development driver for the Williams Formula 1 team, said racing in the W Series remains "a key step on my journey towards competing in F1".

"To be asked to return by Jenner Racing was an opportunity I didn't think twice about," Chadwick said.

"This is a big development year for me. I have plans to run a supporting racing programme and I have made no secret of my desire to compete in F3 and F2. But timing is everything and the opportunity that W Series gives me to get more competitive experience at world-class circuits."