Britain's Jamie Chadwick won her second W series title in 2021

Britain's Jamie Chadwick will defend her title as five drivers make their debuts when the 2022 W Series returns for a third season in May.

Chadwick has won both titles since the women-only motor racing series started in 2019 and she is among 17 drivers, including the top eight from last year.

Nine other drivers have come through pre-season testing.

The championship will again share the global stage with Formula 1, with eight support races at grand prix weekends.

W Series racing director Dave Ryan said: "As the profile of W Series grows, the talent pool and standard of our driver line-up increases, and the 2022 W Series grid is the strongest yet.

"This year, we expanded our driver search and testing programme by staging pre-season tests in both the USA and Europe, and that decision has paid dividends."

Competition organisers say Russia's Irina Sidorkova will not compete until further notice following her country's invasion of Ukraine.

W Series line-up 2022

Tereza Babickova (Cze), Bianca Bustamante (Phi) Jamie Chadwick (GB), Chloe Chambers (US), Emely de Heus (Ned), Belen Garcia (Spa), Marta Garcia (Spa), Jessica Hawkins (GB), Emma Kimilainen (Fin), Nerea Marti (Spa), Sarah Moore (GB), Juju Noda (Jpn), Alice Powell (GB), Abbi Pulling (GB), Bruna Tomaselli (Brz), Beitske Visser (Ned), Fabienne Wohlwend (Lie)

Race calendar

Miami, USA - 6-8 May

Barcelona, Spain - 20-22 May

Silverstone, GB - 1-3 July

Le Castellet, France - 22-24 July

Budapest, Hungary - 29-31 July

Suzuka, Japan - 7-9 October

Austin, USA* - 21-23 October

Mexico City, Mexico - 28-30 October

*subject to contract