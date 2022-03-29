Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Former speed skater Elise Christie is among the riders selected for the inaugural eSkootr championship.

The series, which uses all-electric scooters, will take place in locations across the world, with London announced as the first round, on 13-14 May.

A 600-metre track at the Printworks venue will see 30 riders compete across heats, culminating in a final race of six riders.

"If testing is anything to go by, it will be breathtaking," said Christie.

"But it's also the championship's vision for using sport as a platform for more sustainable mobility in cities that I'm proud to be a part of.

"That, combined with the speed and the [scooters'] lean-angle of 55 degrees will make for incredible viewing. I can't wait."

Other riders set to take part include British BMX rider Tre Whyte and Olympic bronze medallist snowboarder Billy Morgan.

The track will weave its way in and out of the Printworks in front of fans watching racing speeds of over 100km/h on the S1-X eSkootrs.

One of the sport's founders, Formula E driver Lucas di Grassi, added: "We've been working hard to create a racing series that will excite and engage audiences, but also promote a wider purpose.

"I am a passionate advocate for greater sustainability in motorsport and global mobility, and I'm proud to say eSC has been carbon neutral since inception."

Further race locations will be announced in due course.