Marc Marquez won the MotoGP world title in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will return this weekend at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, his Honda team have announced.

The 29-year-old Spaniard suffered from double vision after a heavy crash in Indonesia last month and missed last week's race in Argentina.

"We have some work to do after missing two races and the whole Argentina weekend," said Marquez.

"The important thing is we're back on the bike this weekend."

Marquez, who said he was "not setting targets" on his return, has won the American Grand Prix seven times in his career, only missing out on victory in 2019 when he failed to finish the race.

"Of course I'm very happy to be back, it's a great feeling to return and especially to do it at one of my favourite tracks," he added.

"No matter the situation, I really enjoy riding in Texas and have incredible memories there."

Marquez finished fifth in the first race of 2022 in Qatar, but has struggled with a series of injuries in recent seasons.

He missed almost the entire 2020 campaign after breaking his right arm in the season-opening race.

Marquez also sat out the first two grands prix last year before struggling to recapture his best form when he returned.

However, he did win back-to-back races before an initial bout of diplopia (double vision).

This season, Marquez is already 34 points adrift of the early championship leader Aleix Espargaro.