Eaton had four top-10 finishes in 2021 before her injury

British driver Abbie Eaton will return from a back injury to race in the 2022 W Series.

The 30-year-old has been out of action since sustaining two fractured vertebrae in a crash in October 2021.

Speaking to BBC Sport in December, Eaton said she was fortunate to have not been paralysed.

The female-only championship season opens on 6-8 May in Miami where Eaton will race alongside fellow Briton Sarah Moore for the Scuderia W team.

After debuting in the 2021 season, she recorded four top-10 finishes before her injury at the Circuit of the Americas.

"Mentally the injury has affected me in so many ways," said Eaton.

"When it happened, you're thinking: 'Is this going to affect the rest of my life?'

"When I got back in the car, I knew I was putting myself in a risky situation, but that's what being a racing driver is all about and I thrive off it, so I didn't think about the injury once, I just thought about being fast."

Eaton, who is an on-screen test driver for Amazon Prime's The Grand Tour, had an "off-season unlike any other".

"In a normal off-season, I would have had six months of proper strength training and I've only really had it for the last six weeks, but that's been good for me mentally as well as physically.

"To have another opportunity with W Series is what I've wanted ever since I broke my back six months ago, so I'm relieved that all my hard work has paid off."