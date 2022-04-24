Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Colin Turkington is aiming to win his fifth BTCC title

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington finished in second place in the opening British Touring Car Championship race of the season at Donington Park.

The four-time champion was 14th and eighth in the final days as the BTCC began its hybrid era.

BMW driver Turkington is seventh in the standings, 25 points behind leader Tom Ingram.

Ingram, Gordon Shedden and Jake Hill were the three race winners at the opening round.

In the support series at Donington, Ireland's Alex Dunne had a superb opening weekend in British F4 with two victories.

He netted a second place in Sunday's first race to add to his victory in the first race on Saturday and his win in the final day of the weekend to hold a 37-point lead in the standings.

Jon Armstrong and William Creighton had incident-filled weekends at Rally Croatia

Northern Ireland's Jack Young secured two second-place finishes at Monza in TCR Italy. The Honda driver was passed on the final lap by three-time champion Salvatore Tavano to miss out on a maiden victory in Sunday's second race.

In the World Rally Championship, NI duo Jon Armstrong and William Creighton recovered from crashes to finish fourth and fifth in Junior WRC at Rally Croatia.

Creighton broke a wheel on his Ford Fiesta on Friday morning's running but returned to set the quickest Junior WRC time, and an impressive 12th fastest overall, on his way to fifth.

Armstrong crashed out on Friday and was forced to withdraw on Saturday with engine problems but, like Creighton, set a stunning 13th fastest overall time and leads the standings on 37 points alongside Finland's Lauri Joona.

In the main WRC class, Ireland's Craig Breen finished in fourth position after slipping out of the podium positions on the final day.