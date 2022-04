Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Adam McLean crashed out of the feature race at the Cookstown 100

Adam McLean will miss the Tandragee 100 road races after sustaining a concussion at the Cookstown 100 on Saturday.

The McAdoo Kawasaki rider crashed out of the feature Superbike race having earlier taken victory in the Supersport race.

The Tandragee 100 will celebrate its 60th anniversary on Friday and Saturday.

McLean will aim to return for the North West 200 from 7-14 May.