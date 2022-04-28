Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Anthony Joshua is a two time heavyweight world champion

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has entered a team at the inaugural eSkootr Championship.

Joshua's 258 Racing outfit will be one of 10 teams in the all-electric scooter event, which starts in London in May.

Former Team GB speed skater Elise Christie, ex-BMX rider Tre Whyte and British snowboarder Billy Morgan are among the riders who will compete.

"I am a fan and I am looking forward to seeing the championship develop over time," said Joshua.

"I am hoping to, where I can, add a little magic and help the team and championship develop its potential."

The first event, held at the Printworks venue, will take place on 13 and 14 May and will be broadcast across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

The 30 riders will race on specially designed S1-X electric scooters which can reach speeds of more than 60mph.

They will compete across heats before a final race of six riders.