Formula E launches net carbon zero car for 2022-23

Formula E will introduce the car for its ninth season

Formula E has launched a new net carbon zero car set to compete in the 2022-2023 season.

The electric series revealed the 'gen 3' in Monaco on Thursday, before the current season's E-Prix this weekend.

It includes a top speed of 200mph, recyclable batteries and bodywork recycled from the current 'gen 2' cars.

"With every generation of race car we push the boundaries of possibility in EV technology further," said Formula E founder Alejandro Agag.

"We are proud to reveal a car that has been two years in the making, in the historic home of motorsport."

France's Jean-Eric Vergne of DS Techeetah leads the drivers standings for the 2021-2022 season after five rounds.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of motorsport's world governing body the FIA. said: "Both technologically and environmentally, gen 3 sets new standards in the sport.

"The FIA and Formula E development teams have done a superb job."

Seven car manufacturers will race in the new season, including Jaguar, Maserati, Nissan and Porsche.