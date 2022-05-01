Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Callum Devine took victory in his second event in a Volkswagen Polo

Callum Devine won the Rally of the Lakes after a dramatic final stage showdown with Alastair Fisher.

Fisher held a 3.1 second lead going into the final stage but crashed out after sliding wide which allowed Devine an easy victory.

Such was the pace of the leading duo, the Volkswagen Polo of Devine finished more than a minute ahead of Hyundai's Josh Moffett in second.

Jonny Greer finished in third place in a Citroen.

At the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship round in Killarney, Fisher continued where he left off from his Circuit of Ireland victory to lead at the end of Saturday's running by 7.7 seconds over Devine.

However Devine began his charge with the fastest time over the iconic Molls Gap stage on Sunday morning and doubled up over the first run over Ballaghbeama.

The duo set identical times over the second pass over Molls Gap, however Devine edged out Fisher over the next three stages to set up a final stage shootout.

With a 3.1 second advantage, Fisher slid off the road and got stuck, which allowed Devine and co-driver Noel O'Sullivan to take victory with a seventh stage victory of the day.