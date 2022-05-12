Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

FHO Racing are running Peter Hickman and Brian McCormack at the North West 200

Three members of Peter Hickman's FHO Racing are uninjured following a "hit-and-run" road traffic collision in Portstewart on Wednesday morning.

A team statement said a technical staff member was driving the car along with two passengers from the team.

Hickman's name and North West 200 logos were on the BMW M3, which was the sole vehicle involved in the crash.

Police said no one was in the vehicle when officers arrived and are treating it as a "hit-and-run" collision.

The accident took place "shortly before 1.55am" and the PSNI have appealed for information.

A statement from the PSNI added: "Officers attended the scene where it is believed that a green BMW M3 collided with walls outside a number of properties, causing extensive damage. Significant damage was also sustained by the vehicle.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and the identity of those involved."