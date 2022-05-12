Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Suzuki's Joan Mir is currently sixth in the MotoGP standings, while team-mate Alex Rins is in fourth

Suzuki have confirmed they want to quit MotoGP and are in talks with promoters Dorna about ending their current deal.

The company are under contract until 2026, but the current economic situation means they want to end their participation at the end of this year.

The Japanese manufacturer said they "need to concentrate its effort on the big changes that the automotive world is facing in these years".

Suzuki previously left MotoGP in 2011, before returning four years later.

Following their return in 2015, they secured the riders' title with Joan Mir in 2020, but they have struggled in the separate manufacturers' standings.

While Ducati have eight bikes on the grid this season, Suzuki and Aprilia have just two each.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our Suzuki Ecstar Team, to all those who have supported Suzuki's motorcycle racing activities for many years and to all Suzuki fans who have given us their enthusiastic support," a statement said.

