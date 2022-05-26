Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Raikkonen's last appearance in F1 came for Alfa Romeo at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021

Former Formula 1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen will return to racing in a Nascar Cup Series event in New York in August.

The 42-year-old, who won the F1 title with Ferrari in 2007, retired from the sport last year.

He will drive a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Team Trackhouse, which is owned by ex-racer Justin Marks and rapper Pitbull.

"I wasn't looking to race again," said Finland's Raikkonen.

"But Justin came to my home in Switzerland and convinced me how serious he was about putting together a top-notch program.

"This will be fun, but it's something I will take very seriously. I know how competitive the Nascar Cup Series is and it will be a big challenge."

The race on the road course at Watkins Glen in Dix will take place on 21 August.