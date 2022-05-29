Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Bagnaia won the Spanish Grand Prix at the start of May

Italy's Francesco Bagnaia won his home Grand Prix for the first time to move up to fourth in the MotoGP Championship standings.

The Ducati Lenovo rider finished ahead of Championship leader Fabio Quartararo, with Aleix Espargaro third.

Enea Bastianini and Alex Rins - third and fourth in the Championship respectively - crashed out.

Marc Marquez was 10th in his final race before taking a break for surgery on an arm and shoulder injury.

Pol Espargaro and Joan Mir crashed early in the race and 25-year-old Bagnaia took the lead with 15 laps remaining, holding off Quartararo at the Mugello Circuit in Tuscany to claim his second win of the season.

"I am already without my voice, I have screamed too much," Bagnaia told BT Sport after walking to the fence to celebrate with supporters.

"I am happy to have won this race at home in front of our fans."

Italian GP result

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita/Ducati) 41min 18.923secs

2. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) +0.635secs

3. Aleix Espargaro (Spa/Aprilia) +1.983secs

4. Johann Zarco (Fra/Ducati) +2.590secs

5. Marco Bezzecchi (Ita/Ducati) +3.067secs

6. Luca Marini (Ita/Ducati) +3.875secs

7. Brad Binder (SA/KTM) +4.067secs

8. Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn/Honda-LCR) +10.944secs

9. Miguel Oliveira (Por/KTM) +11.256secs

10. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) +11.800secs

World Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) 122 points

2. Aleix Espargaro (Spa/Aprilia) 114

3. Enea Bastianini (Ita/Ducati) 94

4. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita/Ducati) 81

5. Johann Zarco (Fra/Ducati) 75