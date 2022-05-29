Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Marcus Ericsson spent four years in Formula 1 racing for Sauber but left in 2019 to take up a seat in the IndyCar Series in the United States

Marcus Ericsson became only the second Swedish driver to win the Indianapolis 500 after a thrilling finish at the famous oval circuit.

The 31-year-old ex-Formula 1 driver held off a determined challenge from Mexico's Pato O'Ward after a late restart.

The Swede's dreams of a first Indy 500 title were put on hold following a red flag with two laps remaining.

But he expertly held off O'Ward to win the 106th running of the American race.

"I couldn't believe it," said Chip Ganassi driver Ericsson, who spent four years with Sauber in Formula 1 before leaving in 2019 to take a seat in the IndyCar Series.

"You can never take anything for granted, I was praying so hard there was not going to be a restart with so few laps remaining.

"It was hard to refocus but I knew the car was fast enough. It was still hard, I had to do everything to keep them behind me, and it was amazing to win it in the end."

Ericsson repeated the feat of countryman Kenny Brack, who won the Indy 500 in 1999.

Brazil's Tony Kanaan grabbed third place for Ganassi as team-mate Scott Dixon endured another Indy 500 heartbreak after starting from pole.

British driver Callum Ilott's hopes of success in his debut Indy 500 were dashed when he became the second driver to retire after hitting the wall on lap 70 of the 200-lap race.

The 23-year-old driver, who is part of the Ferrari Academy and first reserve for Formula 1 team Alfa Romeo, suffered a fractured wrist but escaped serious injury after walking away from the heavy crash.