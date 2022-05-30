Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Kris Meeke made his Darak Rally debut in 2021

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke will deputise for 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button for three rounds of the Nitro RX rallycross championship.

Button will miss three events of the electric championship for XITE Energy Racing due to prior commitments.

Meeke will take the wheel in the opening two rounds at Lydden Hill in the UK and Sweden.

The 42-year-old will also compete in the seventh round in Saudi Arabia.

Meeke is a five-time winner in the World Rally Championship with Citroen while Button won 15 Grand Prix during his 17 years in Formula 1.

Since leaving the WRC at the end of 2019 Meeke has competed at the Dakar Rally and individual events in Qatar.

"I'm really excited to join XITE Energy Racing," said Meeke. "I was really interested in every aspect: the team, the car and the championship.

"Rallycross is a category of motorsport that suits electrification perfectly - it's short, sharp racing with an incredible amount of power available instantaneously.

"If it's managed well, this can certainly be a bright future and it's really nice to be part of that with the XITE Energy Racing Team."