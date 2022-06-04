Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

The TT races returned this week after two years of cancellations

The first sidecar race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT races has been abandoned following a red flag incident, organisers have said.

The 15:15 BST race was stopped six minutes into the opening lap after an incident between Bray Hill and Quarterbridge.

No further information has been released at this stage.

Posting on social media, organisers said there would be "no further racing today".

"We will confirm a new time for the race to take place in due course," they added.

The sidecar race was the second scheduled for the day following the six-lap Superbike race, which saw Peter Hickman take the chequered flag.

The races are the first to be held around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course since the coronavirus pandemic led to two years of cancellations.