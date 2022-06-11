Alvaro Bautista leads the championship by 22 points over Rea

Alvaro Bautista extended his championship lead over Jonathan Rea to 22 points after winning the first World Superbike race at Misano.

Bautista's Ducati powered past Kawasaki's Rea with nine laps to go and took a comfortable victory in Italy.

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu retired from third place with seven laps to go which promoted Michael Ruben Rinaldi onto the podium.

The second feature race is at 13:00 BST on Sunday after the 10-lap sprint race.

As has often been the case in 2022, Bautista, Rea and Razgatlioglu set the pace at the front and it was the reigning champion, yet to win a race in his title defence, who led at the end of the first lap.

Rea, sitting in third place, took Bautista at the start of the third lap and followed that up by a move for the lead on Razgatlioglu as the 35-year-old looked to control the race.

Razgatlioglu and Bautista squabbled for second which allowed Rea some breathing space out front, but once the Spaniard got into second past the Yamaha set he set about trying to pass Rea.

After an earlier move failed to come off after he ran wide, Bautista took the lead with an impressive move up the inside of the 170mph turn 11 with nine laps to go, taking full advantage of Ducati's horsepower at the manufacturer's home circuit.

As Razgatlioglu struggled to keep pace with the leading duo, a mechanical issue on his Yamaha coming out of the final corner with seven laps remaining put an end to his race and made it two Ducati's on the podium as Rinaldi was promoted to in third.

Out front, Bautista was able to extend his lead to 5.1 seconds over Rea by the chequered flag and extend his lead in the standings ahead of Sunday's two races.

Scott Redding's BMW was 10th while Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty was in 15th position for the final point.

Rea 'demoralised' after first race

"I am really happy. This morning I had a really good feeling with the bike and this afternoon it was too hot, so I tried to understand the track," Bautista told Eurosport after his win.

"I knew the feeling was there, so I kept calm at the beginning. After a few laps my pace was a bit better.

"Misano is the home of Ducati and it is fantastic to have a victory here and I hope to give them more of a show tomorrow."

Rea added that once Bautista passed him for the lead and Razgatlioglu retired he just wanted to bring his Kawasaki to the chequered flag.

"I feel like I got the best out of my bike today. I felt like I could get to the front as the pace was no so fast but to stay there I used 100% of my package," he said.

"When Alvaro came past I let my head drop a little bit and got slightly demoralised. I tried to do everything to keep my position but from there it was a case of just trying to bring the bike home."