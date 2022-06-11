It marked Hickman's fourth victory around the Mountain Course in a week

Peter Hickman put in a commanding performance to take his fourth Isle of Man TT win of the week by sealing victory in the Senior race.

It scored the Lincolnshire rider his ninth TT win overall.

It also means he joins Phillip McCallen and Michael Dunlop in achieving a quartet of victories in a week.

Bradford's Dean Harrison finished a comfortable second, 16.9 seconds ahead of Conor Cummins, despite suffering two bird strikes during the six-lap race.

Cummins edged home 2.8 seconds ahead of Davy Todd to take the third step on the podium after a thrilling dual between the Manxman and his team-mate which saw the pair's positions swap several times.

The race was rescheduled to run on Saturday after a fatal red flag incident in the second sidecar race of the week on Friday delayed the scheduled start, before the weather closed in and led to its postponement.

Hickman took an early lead on his BMW machinery before maintaining a gap of at least 10 seconds between himself and second-placed Harrison throughout the race, despite blustery conditions on the mountain section of the 37.73-mile course, ultimately crossing the finish line 16.9 seconds ahead.

Although the gap was closed slightly following the first pit stop at the end of lap two, Hickman romped back into a dominant position as Harrison battled with a broken front screen on his Kawasaki machine.

It marks the third Senior TT to be dominated by Hickman and Harrison, and sees the Lincolnshire rider take back the trophy from the 2019 champion.

The victory means 35-year old has now equalled the tally of TT victories achieved by the late David Jefferies, and leaves him one behind Giacomo Agostini and Stanley Woods.

Despite his machine "not quite running how I'd want her to run" because of an issue with the brakes, Hickman said he "just needed to manage the gap once I'd made it".

"The conditions I think not brilliant, the first couple of laps were ok, the wind seemed to pick up more and more during the race, so it's just changing a few things," Hickman commented after the race.

"But overall obviously I'm massively happy."

Hickman led the race from the opening lap

Reflecting on the return of the TT, which has seen five competitors lose their lives during qualifying and racing, he said: "Obviously my thoughts are with everybody who's not able to go home this week.

"It's a tough sport for that, we've had a really hard week. There's massive ups and downs with this thing, we all know that."

The final race of the 2022 TT saw Dunlop finish the race in fifth position, one minute and 42 seconds adrift of Todd, with James Hillier, Ian Hutchinson and Jamie Coward making up the top eight.

Morecambe's John McGuinness scored a ninth-place finish after being handed a 30-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane, with newcomer Nathan Harrison breaking into the top 10 for the first time in his debut in the Senior TT race.