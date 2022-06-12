Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Toprak Razgatlioglu becomes the third rider to win a race in 2022 after Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea's early domination

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu took his first victory of the season in the World Superbike Superpole race at Misano.

Current series leader Alvaro Bautista was second after a thrilling mid-race battle with Jonathan Rea, who was third in the 10-lap sprint race.

Ducati rider Bautista leads Kawasaki's Rea by 24 points after 11 races with Razgatlioglu 50 points further back.

The second feature race in Italy takes place at 13:00 BST.

After retiring with a mechanical issue while running in third place in Saturday's feature race, Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu got the lead from the start and was followed by Northern Ireland's Rea, who briefly made a pass for the front but the Turkish rider immediately hit back.

Bautista, who won Saturday's opener to extend his lead over Rea, attempted a pass on the six-time champion at the start of the third lap and that sparked a thrilling side-by-side duel before the Spanish rider came out on top following their two-lap battle.

While entertaining, it allowed Razgatlioglu to open up a comfortable two-second margin out front and he cruised to his victory of the year.

Bautista was able to pull away from Rea, who then came under pressure from the Honda of Xavi Vierge but the 35-year-old was able to hold on to the final podium position.

Honda's Iker Lecuona came out on top of a feisty battle behind the front-runners, ahead of Yamaha's Andrea Locatelli, Ducati's Axel Bassani and Kawasaki's Alex Lowes.