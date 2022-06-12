Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Former Manor F1 driver Will Stevens brought home fifth place for British team Jota

Toyota won their fifth Le Mans 24 hours with a one-two finish in the famous race in France.

New Zealand's former Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley took the win for the number eight car, with Argentina's Jose Maria Lopez taking the second Toyota over the line, two minutes behind.

British team Jota won the second-tier LMP2 class thanks to their 38 car, with British former F1 driver Will Stevens crossing the line.

Glickenhaus claimed third and fourth.

The American team made up the top hypercar class, along with the two Toyotas and one car from Alpine.

The 709 Glickenhaus of the USA's Ryan Briscoe, Britain's Richard Westbrook and France's Franck Mailleux came third, five laps ahead of the 708 of France's Romain Dumas and Olivier Pla, and Luis Felipe Derani of Brazil.

Alpine had a miserable race, plagued by technical difficulties, finishing 23rd overall.

Jota's 38 car - also driven by Mexico's Roberto Gonzalez and Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa - finished fifth overall, after spending much of the race in fourth as the 708 Glickenhaus recovered from a night-time spin.

The second Jota came in seventh to cap a superb race with Oliver Rasmussen taking the number 28 car to the flag, split by the Prema of another ex-F1 driver Robert Kubica of Poland.

The number eight Toyota, also driven by Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi and Japan's Rio Hirakawa, had swapped positions with the number seven car - also driven by Britain's Mike Conway and Japan's Kamui Kobayashi - throughout the race.

But overall the Japanese manufacturer dominated the event at Circuit de la Sarthe, as expected.

Movie star Michael Fassbender of Ireland finished 51st overall and 16th in the GTE AM amateur class, driving a Porsche 911.

The 45-year-old had a few spins during the race, and crashed heavily during practice.

Next year Le Mans celebrates its 100th anniversary, with more manufacturers returning to the sport for its hypercar class, including Peugeot and a works Ferrari team for the first time since the 1970s.