Colin Turkington had earlier claimed a podium at Oulton Park

Four-time British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington was cleared from the medical centre but has a "sore neck and chest" following a big crash in the third race at Oulton Park.

Turkington collected the stricken Hyundai of Dan Lloyd after the English driver came back onto the track after hitting the barriers on the first lap.

Lloyd was sent to hospital for x-rays after initial precautionary checks.

BMW driver Turkington, 40, was fourth and third in the opening two races.

Tom Ingram won the opening two races at Oulton Park in his Exelr8 Hyundai while Turkington's BMW team-mate Stephen Jelley clinched victory in race three.

A number of drivers were caught up in the opening lap crash in the final race of the day. Contact between the Toyota of Ricky Collard and Lloyd, running in third and fourth, sent the latter hard into the barriers and his car bounced back into the oncoming field.

Several drivers were able to take avoiding action but Turkington, unsighted in 10th place, heavily hit the stationary Hyundai as fellow title challengers Ingram and Ash Sutton had to take avoiding action on the grass.

Lloyd and Turkington were taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks, and Turkington's team tweeted the Northern Irishman was on his way home with a "sore neck and chest".

Turkington is fourth in the standings after four rounds, 29 points behind leader Josh Cook.