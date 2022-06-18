Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Glenn Irwin won both Superbike races at the North West 200 in May

Glenn Irwin finished seventh in the first of the three British Superbike races at Knockhill this weekend.

The Honda Racing rider ended just over six seconds behind race winner and series leader Bradley Ray.

Jason O'Halloran and Rory Skinner made up the podium places, with Andrew Irwin 14th on his Synetiq BMW by TAS Racing.

Glenn sits sixth in the series standings on 116 points, with Andrew 13th on 49. Ray heads the championship on 183.

Donegal's Richard Kerr led the National Superstock 1000cc race but had to settle for fourth place in the end.

Lee Johnston is not competing in the Supersport races this weekend.

Defending champion, Dubliner Jack Kennedy, took victory in Saturday's 18-lap sprint race in that class.

Kennedy now leads nearest challenger Harry Truelove by 59 points in the series.

Ballynahinch rider Korie McGreevy was sixth, with Rhys Irwin from Donegal seventh and Eugene McManus 10th.