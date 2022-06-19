Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Quartararo finished third in last year's race in Germany

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo overcame illness to win the German Grand Prix and extend his lead in the riders' standings to 34 points.

The Frenchman, who started second, took the lead at the start as pole sitter Francesco Bagnaia dropped to second.

The 25-year-old from Italy crashed his Ducati three laps later, allowing the Yamaha rider to cruise to victory.

"I feel tired, I was sick this weekend. I was coughing during the race. I have no words," said the 23-year-old.

"We also took a chance on the medium rear tyre, it was risky. But in the race we were lucky. I'm super happy!"

Quartararo, who becomes the first rider other than Marc Marquez to win the race at the Sachsenring since Dani Pedrosa's victory in 2012, now leads the standings by a handsome margin.

It is his third win this season represents back-to-back victories, having also won the Catalan MotoGP at the start of June.

His compatriot Johann Zarco of Pramac Racing finished second while Ducati's Jack Miller capitalised on a late mistake by Aleix Espargaro to take third.

Espargaro, who is Quartararo's closest championship contender, finished fourth.

Quartararo's victory means he remains on course for a third consecutive world title and whatever happens at next weekend's Dutch MotoGP at Assen, he will keep his lead going into the summer break before the season resumes at Silverstone in August.

"I am not thinking of the championship," Quartararo added.

"I am here to win as many races as possible, maybe by the time it comes to Japan and Thailand [in September and October], I will think about the title itself.

"We are going to a track I love at Assen next week."

Race result

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 41minutes 12.816seconds

2. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati +4.939secs

3. Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati +8.372

4. Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia +9.113

5. Luca Marini (Ita) Ducati +11.679

6. Jorge Martin (Spa) Ducati +13.164

7. Brad Binder (SA) KTM +15.405

8 Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ita) Ducati +15.851

9. Miguel Oliveira (Por) KTM +19.740

10. Enea Bastianini (Ita) Ducati +21.611

Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 172pts

2. Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia 138

3. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati 111

4. Enea Bastianini (Ita) Ducati 100

5. Brad Binder (SA) KTM 82