Josh Moffett won his maiden Donegal International Rally

Josh Moffett has won the Donegal International Rally following a drama-filled final day.

Callum Devine, leader from Friday's opening stage, hit a bale on stage 15 and was forced to retire before Matt Edwards, who inherited the lead, slid of the road on the following run.

Alastair Fisher was Moffett's nearest challenger, just one second behind, but dropped away following a puncture.

Moffett won by 46.7 seconds over brother Sam and Meirion Evans.

After a superb performance in the opening 15 stages, Devine looked set for a strong victory in his Volkswagen Polo.

However, with a 17.3 second lead over Edwards, Devine hit a bale at a chicane and broke a radiator which forced him to retire.

Edwards, a multiple British champion, took over the lead but a mistake saw him crash out and hand the advantage to Moffett, with the Polo of Fisher just one second behind.

It looked like there would be a tense final two stages, however a puncture and brake issues for Fisher dropped the Fermanagh driver out of podium contention and allowed the Hyundai i20 of Moffett to comfortably win ahead of brother Sam, with Welsh driver Evans in third position.

Monaghan driver Moffett has solidifies his strong position at the top of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship standings with his maiden Donegal Rally victory.

Max McRae, nephew of late World Rally Championship star Colin, finished third in the RC4 class on his first rally outside Australia.