Elfyn Evans won two of the 19 stages at Safari Rally Kenya

Britain's Elfyn Evans was runner-up to World Rally Championship (WRC) leader Kalle Rovanpera as Toyota took the top four spots at Safari Rally Kenya.

The Welshman finished 52 seconds behind Rovanpera, with Takamoto Katsuta third and Sebastien Ogier fourth.

Finland's Rovanpera has a 65-point lead over Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) in the championship, with Evans and co-driver Scott Martin sixth overall.

"It's been a great weekend and this one's really for the team," said Evans.

"Everybody else has struggled and we have come through.

"I think it was clear today what was going on, but we weren't quite on it with a few things on Saturday."

Evans, 33, was runner-up to Ogier in both the 2020 and 2021 World Rally Championships, but has found success limited this season in the new hybrid Yaris Rally1 car.

He finished second in May's Rally de Portugal, but has had only one other top five finish.

It was 21-year-old Rovanpera's fourth rally win of the season and he has 145 points while Neuville, who finished fifth but won the final power stage to collect five bonus points, has 80.

Ireland's Craig Been is fifth in the championship after six of the 13 races on the 2022 calendar.

The Ford Puma driver was sixth in Kenya after losing time with a soft puncture and a retirement on stage seven with suspension failure after colliding with a boulder.

Breen has 60 points, three more than Evans who has 57.