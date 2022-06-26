Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Colin Turkington stood on the podium twice on Sunday at Croft

Colin Turkington moved up to third in the British Touring Car standings after two podium finishes in Sunday's round at Croft.

The four-time champion from Portadown came second behind Dan Lloyd in the opening race.

Turkington secured third place in race two at the English circuit before the BMW driver finished sixth in the final race.

It takes him to within 12 points of championship leader Tom Ingram.

Turkington suffered a "sore neck and chest" in the last round at Oulton Park after colliding with the stricken Hyundai of Lloyd - the English driver was also injured.

The pair returned to action and fought it out for victory in the opener with Lloyd passing pole-sitter Turkington at the end of the opening lap and staying in front.

"It's a great comeback from a massive setback at Oulton Park for us both," Turkington told the BTCC website.

"In this game, it's just about persevering, not giving up, realising that there will be bumps in the road, but we can come back from big setbacks like that.

"Obviously P1 would've been better, but finishing P2, we've seen so many times this year just on lap one we're vulnerable with front tyre temperatures.

"Dan was on the case straight away and I had no answer for the pace the first two laps, once the car switches on, we're quick, but it's too late by then."

Lloyd completed a double in race two with Gordon Sheddon taking victory in race three.