Francesco Bagnaia claimed victory with fellow Italian Marco Bezzecchi second

Italy's Francesco Bagnaia claimed victory in the Dutch Grand Prix after championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashed out.

Quartararo fell twice, flipping over his handlebars on the second occasion.

Although he was able to walk away from the incident, he could not contain his frustration as he realised his day in Assen was done.

Ducati's Bagnaia led from the start, with Marco Bezzecchi finishing second and Maverick Vinales taking third.

Quartararo, of Yamaha, crashed on lap five alongside main title rival Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro as they pushed for second, but maintained his place in the race.

That moment cost Espargaro, too, as he was sent back to 15th. He recovered superbly but a podium finish just evaded him as he finished fourth.

An impressive final lap saw the Spaniard overtake both Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder and Ducati's Jack Miller on the final chicane, while VR46 Racing's Bezzecchi took full advantage as runner-up. Vinales, also of Aprilia, claimed his first podium finish since the corresponding race last season.

Quartararo's second fall proved the end, as he lost grip on his rear tyre and was sent flying into the tarmac.

"I made a rookie mistake," Quartararo said, before apologising to Espargaro for forcing him off his bike.

He remains in control of the championship, with Espargaro failing to gain real ground on him as a result of the crash.

Race result

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita) Ducati 40mins 25.205secs

2. Marco Bezzecchi (Ita) Ducati + 0.444secs

3. Maverick Vinales (Spa) Yamaha + 1.209

4. Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia + 2.585

5. Brad Binder (Rsa) KTM + 2.721

6. Jack Miller (Aus) Ducati + 3.045

7. Jorge Martin (Spa) Ducati + 4.340

8. Joan Mir (Spa) Suzuki + 8.185

9. Miguel Oliveira (Por) KTM + 8.325

10. Alex Rins (Spa) Suzuki + 8.596

Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra) Yamaha 172pts

2. Aleix Espargaro (Spa) Aprilia 138

3. Johann Zarco (Fra) Ducati 111

4. Enea Bastianini (Ita) Ducati 100

5. Brad Binder (SA) KTM 82