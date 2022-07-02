Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Chadwick has won both previous W Series titles

Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick won her third consecutive race this season in the W Series at Silverstone.

The 24-year-old Briton beat Finn Emma Kimilainen to the chequered flag, extending her lead in the all-female series with Jenner Racing.

Kimilainen and Britain's Abbi Pulling clashed on the final lap in the battle for second, with Kimilainen coming out on top.

Chadwick - a Williams F1 development driver - leads the title by 50 points.

Alice Powell stalled before the formation lap and was unable to get back to her original position before the first safety car line, incurring a 10-second stop-go penalty.

The W Series will head to France for round four on 22-23 July.