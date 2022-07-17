Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin won six of the 24 stages on this year's Rally Estonia

Elfyn Evans finished second at Rally Estonia, runner-up to World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera for the third time in four races.

The Welshman finished 60.9 seconds behind Toyota teammate Rovanpera, with home favourite Ott Tanak third.

Evans and co-driver Scott Martin had led the rally after winning five consecutive stages on Friday, before losing the lead when rain fell.

"It's been a very fast pace from the word 'go'," said Evans.

"We've enjoyed it a lot of the time, but not all - the weather has been tricky at times.

"I have to take my hat off to Kalle, I had no answer to his speed but I think we were all still driving pretty well."

Rovanpera won the final powerstage in further torrential rain, ahead of Evans, to collect five bonus points and take his seasonal tally to 175.

The 21-year-old Finnish driver leads Belgium's Thierry Neuville by 83 points having won five rounds of this year's championship.

Evans, who finished second in May's Rally de Portugal and at Safari Rally Kenya in June, is third overall after seven of the 13 races on the 2022 calendar. He has 79 points, two more than fourth placed Hyundai driver Tanak.

Ireland's Craig Been is sixth in the championship having won the opening stage in Estonia on Thursday before crashing out of contention during stage five on Friday.

M-Sport driver Breen also suffered a 10-second penalty for failing to put his hybrid Ford Puma Rally1 in electric mode in a designated electric-only zone.