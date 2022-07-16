Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jonathan Rea won six consecutive World Superbike titles between 2015 and 2020

Jonathan Rea narrowed the gap on World Superbikes leader Alvaro Bautista by finishing second to Toprak Razgatlioglu at Donington Park.

Razgatlioglu led race one from start to finish while Rea and Bautista fought it out for second place.

Bautista moved in front of Rea but slipped off with eight laps to go to allow Alex Lowes to come through and complete the podium.

Six-time champion Rea is now 16 points behind Bautista.

The Northern Irishman started from pole but Razgatlioglu quickly seized the lead and the defending champion cruised to a first feature win of the season on his Yamaha.

The excitement was behind with Bautista holding off a determined Rea, who eventually passed the Spaniard on the 10th lap.

Battle for second

The superior straight line speed of the Ducati kept Bautista in touch and he regained second place with nine laps left.

However, a lap later he slipped off the track and Rea eased through to move into second.

Lowes edged fellow English rider Scott Redding to take third and they were followed in by Axel Bassani and Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

"It was tough - I got a decent start in behind Toprak but I made a mistake," Rea told Eurosport.

"In the first half of the race I felt I could have been there and I was just too far back.

"I just felt that in traffic I couldn't do what I wanted to do with the bike but when I was alone I was OK. But it's second place and a lot of points in the championship."

The riders will return to the track on Sunday for the Superpole race followed by race two at 14:00 BST.