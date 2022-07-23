Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Glenn Irwin won both Superbike races at the North West 200 in May

Glenn Irwin's interest in the first British Superbike race of the weekend at Brands Hatch lasted until just the second corner of lap one after the Northern Ireland rider got tangled up in an incident at the Druids section.

Despite failing to register any points, the Honda Racing rider remains sixth in the series on 134 points ahead of Sunday's Superbike double-header.

Jason O'Halloran took his fifth win of the season on his McAMs Yamaha and has closed to within four points of championship leader Brad Ray.

O'Halloran's team-mate, defending BSB champion Tarran Mackenzie, finished second, 0.66 seconds adrift of the Australian, with Tommy Bridewell third and Ray fourth.

Northern Ireland's Andrew Irwin was 14th in the 15-lap race on his Synetiq BMW by TAS Racing and sits 14th in the series standings.

The Supersport sprint race, staged over 12 laps, was won by three-time championship winner - Dubliner Jack Kennedy.

Harry Truelove and Luke Stapleford completed the podium positions, with Northern Ireland competitors Lee Johnston and Korie McGreevy sixth and ninth respectively. Donegal's Rhys Irwin came home 10th.

Eglinton's David Allingham was the best placed Northern Ireland finisher in the National Superstock 1000cc class, with another Donegal rider, Richard Kerr, seventh.

Billy McConnell took victory to assume the series lead by two points, with Richard Cooper runner-up and regular road race competitor Davey Todd third. Todd lies fourth in the series.