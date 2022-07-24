Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Glenn Irwin won both Superbike races at the North West 200 in May

Glenn Irwin secured a third-place finish in the final British Superbikes race at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

The Carrickfergus rider, who crashed out in the opener before coming 10th in race two, came in behind Tarran Mackenzie and Jason O'Halloran.

O'Halloran now leads the championship ahead of Bradley Ray with Irwin back in sixth on 156 points.

Andrew Irwin was 14th in race one and 12th in the final race after failing to finish race two.

Mackenzie raced to a double on Sunday while O'Halloran came in behind him in both races after winning Saturday's sprint.

Eugene McManus was the best of Northern Ireland riders in the Supersport feature race on Sunday by finishing sixth and one place ahead of Korie McGreevy, while Lee Johnston failed to finish.

Donegal's Rhys Irwin was 12th in a race won by series leader Jack Kennedy, with Luke Stapleford second and Harry Truelove third.

Eglinton man David Allingham was second in Sunday's National Superstock 1000cc race, coming in behind Richard Cooper while championship pacesetter Billy O'Connell completed the podium.