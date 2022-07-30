W Series: British driver Alice Powell takes victory in Hungary
Alice Powell's victory denied fellow Briton Jamie Chadwick her sixth consecutive race win in the W series in Hungary.
Powell, 29, earned her first win of the season, with Chadwick finishing just over half a second behind, and Beitske Visser of the Netherlands in third.
Chadwick started the race down in fifth after what had been a perfect season up to this point.
She still leads the overall standings, though, with 78 points.
Powell said after the race: "It's great to be back on the top step. It's taking a lot longer this season than I would have liked - every single person on my car has done a fantastic job."
Chadwick, who is looking to win her third title, added: "I did what I could and with the mixed conditions it helped.
"It's a really tricky track to overtake but at the end I just didn't have enough to challenge Alice. I'm happy with second and happy with the race."
The all-female series takes a break before the next round, heading to Singapore for the first time, with the race on 2 October.