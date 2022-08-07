Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Bagnaia started from the second row of the grid

Italian Francesco Bagnaia claimed back-to-back MotoGP wins with victory in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The Ducati rider, who is third in the world championship, won June's Dutch MotoGP, the last race before the five-week summer break.

Spaniard Maverick Vinales was second on an Aprilia with Australian Jack Miller of Ducati third.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo was eighth but pole-sitter Johann Zarco crashed on lap five while leading.

"I think this is the best win I ever had," said Bagnaia, who now has four victories this season.

Quartararo, who had to serve a long lap penalty during the race, still managed to increase his championship lead over Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, who finished a place behind him in ninth, to 22 points after 12 of 20 rounds.