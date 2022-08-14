Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Colin Turkington is a four-time BTCC champion

Colin Turkington has extended his championship lead to 17 points after winning two races in the British Touring Car Championship round at Snetterton.

The Northern Irishman claimed race one from pole position in his BMW before doubling up in race two.

Ash Sutton won the final race as Turkington came home in sixth position.

Four-time champion Turkington leads Hyundai's Tom Ingram by 17 points with three rounds remaining.

After taking a narrow championship lead into the round at the Norfolk circuit, Turkington secured pole position on the weekend of his 500th race in the series.

The 40-year-old converted from the front in race one, and his victory in the second race came after a frantic opening lap in which he ran side-by-side with team-mate Jake Hill before the Northern Irishman prevailed.

A treble was always unlikely in the reverse grid race three but Turkington consolidated his lead in the standings with a fine drive to sixth place.

Ireland's Alex Dunne secured two victories in the British F4 championship to move closer to the title.

The 16-year-old dominated race one and three at Snetterton to move 66 points clear of Oliver Gray in second with nine races remaining.