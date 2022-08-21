Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin also finished second in Portugial, Kenya and Estonia this season

Elfyn Evans finished runner-up for the fourth time this season as Ott Tanak won the Ypres Rally Belgium.

The Welsh driver, who had led for much of the opening day in Belgium, finished five seconds behind Estonian Tanak who sealed back-to-back victories.

Evans moves up one place to third in the World Rally Championship behind Tanak and leader Kalle Rovanpera.

"You're never really pleased with second. I think overall it was a solid weekend," said Evans.

"That puncture on Friday probably cost a few seconds, but overall it was a strong weekend and the car has been good."

Evans and co-driver Scott Martin inherited first place on stage two after Toyota team-mate Rovanpera rolled his Yaris while leading, but then suffered a slow puncture and had to run with a wet-weather tyre.

Evans relinquished top spot after losing five seconds on stage seven, before receiving a 10-second time penalty for arriving one minute late at the start of stage eight.

Belgium's Thierry Neuville who took over the lead from Evans then crashed out, handing control of the rally to his Hyundai team-mate Tanak.

With four rounds of this year's Championship remaining, Finnish driver Rovanpera still has a commanding lead with 203 points to Tanak's 131.

Evans has 116 points, with Neuville fourth on 106

The Republic of Ireland's Craig Breen is sixth in the Championship and was another driver to run wide and roll into a ditch in Belgium.

"For everybody inside the team and the fans it's not so much fun at the moment, but we're all trying our best," said Breen after putting his Ford Puma off the road for a third successive event.

The next round is the Acropolis Rally Greece on 8-11 September.