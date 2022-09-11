Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jon Armstrong came up just 17.5 seconds short after fighting back from a puncture in Greece

Northern Ireland's Jon Armstrong fell short in his fightback for the Junior WRC title in Greece at Rally Acropolis.

In a four-way fight for the title, Armstrong's bid was hit when he suffered a puncture on Friday and dropped two minutes.

He put in a storming drive to move back into contention but fell just 17.5 seconds shy of Estonia's Robert Virves, who won the title.

Northern Ireland's William Creighton finished the rally in third position.

Of the four drivers in contention for the title, reigning champion Sami Pajari and Lauri Joona both hit trouble and crashed out.

That left Armstrong and Virves effectively in a straight battle, however the Northern Irishman, who also narrowly missed out on the title in 2021, suffered a puncture on Friday.

The 27-year-old was left one minute 47 seconds off the lead but put in a charging drive to move just under a minute behind his rival before Sunday's final three stages.

He clawed back another 23 seconds but fell 17.5 short by the end of the rally as Virves became the first-ever Estonian Junior WRC champion.

While Armstrong missed out on the overall title, his navigator Brian Hoy collected the Junior WRC co-driver title.