Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jack Miller is fifth in the World Championship standings

Jack Miller won the Japanese MotoGP as World Championship title contender Francesco Bagnaia crashed out on the final lap.

Australian Miller, who started seventh on the grid on his Ducati, finished three seconds ahead of South African KTM rider Brad Binder in Motegi.

Ducati's Bagnaia crashed attempting to overtake reigning world champion and current championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

Frenchman Quartararo, riding for Yamaha, was eighth to extend his lead over Italian Bagnaia to 18 points with four races to go.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez, who began on pole position for Honda for the first time in three years, was overtaken at the start and finished fourth.