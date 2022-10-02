Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira leapt from his bike to celebrate after earning his second win of the MotoGP season

Miguel Oliveira overcame wet conditions to win the Thai Grand Prix at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram.

KTM rider Oliveira beat Ducati's Jack Miller by 0.73 seconds in a race significantly delayed by rain.

Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia claimed third to close the gap to two points on championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who finished 17th for Yamaha.

"I'm very happy," said Oliveira, 27, after the fifth MotoGP victory of his career.

"I want to thank Jack - he gave me a motivational chat before the race."

Bagnaia held off Pramac Ducati's Johann Zarco and capitalised on a poor start to the race by Quartararo, who had started the day with an 18-point lead at the top of the standings.

The Frenchman had not previously positioned lower than ninth in any race he finished this season but was hindered by dropping from fourth on the grid to 17th on the first lap.

British rider Cal Crutchlow finished 19th for Yamaha, almost 37 seconds behind Oliveira.