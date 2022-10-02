Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Beitske Visser came second in the inaugural W Series season in 2019

Beitske Visser earned her first W Series victory of the season in Singapore as Jamie Chadwick missed out on a third title win.

Chadwick was in contention to win her third consecutive title but will have to wait after starting the race in eighth and crashing in the final laps, her first W Series retirement.

Briton Alice Powell finished second, with Spaniard Marta Garcia in third.

Chadwick leads the championship by 50 points, followed by Visser.

The W Series' continuation is in doubt after it announced financial difficulties.

This may result in the drivers not receiving prize money and it is yet to be confirmed if the final two rounds in Austin and Mexico City will go ahead this month.