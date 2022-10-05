Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Colin Turkington (Car #50), Jake Hill (#24), Ash Sutton (#1) and Tom Ingram (#80) are vying for the BTCC title at Brands Hatch

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington says he has "nothing to lose" ahead of the British Touring Car Championship title decider at Brands Hatch.

The BMW driver is fourth in the standings, 27 points off leader Ash Sutton with 67 remaining at the final round on Sunday.

Turkington, 40, is aiming to win his fifth championship at the Kent Circuit.

"We'll push as hard as we can until the end, it's far from over," Turkington said.

Turkington is heading into his 10th consecutive decider as he looks to secure a record fifth BTCC title.

Four drivers head to Brands Hatch in contention. Reigning champion Sutton leads the way as he looks for his third crown while BMW's Jake Hill, five points adrift, and Toyota's Tom Ingram, seven back, are aiming to win their maiden title.

Bouncing back from Silverstone

Despite leading into the penultimate round at Silverstone, a difficult weekend dropped Turkington to fourth in the standings heading into the final three races and he says he has "everything to gain".

"As much as Silverstone hurt, it was important for me to quickly process it and move on.

"I'm going into Brands with a positive mindset and determined to do my best.

"The season finale is like no other weekend and this time with so many in contention, I expect it to be off the scale.

"It requires a fresh head, maximum attack and a personal best performance - that's the aim."

Turkington has won three races this season

Being an outsider heading into the final round, Turkington, who won his fourth title in 2019, says he has to "make the most of what I've got."

"At this stage that's a chance at winning, but that's all I need to keep me focused on delivering my best.

"The strategy for me as fourth in the standings is really simple - drive as hard and as fast as I can. Let's aim towards the 67 points and see where it gets me.

"I'm not interested in the probability or the odds of my chances, I'm only interested in that I have a chance. I've been drowning out the noise and I'm just getting stuck into my own preparations. I've got everything to gain and that's worth working for!

"The whole year's work comes down to this one weekend. We've put in so much already and that investment makes us more determined than ever."