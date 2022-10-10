Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Chadwick is expected to receive all her $500,000 prize money for winning the title

The W Series has announced it will end its season early because of financial difficulties, making Britain's Jamie Chadwick champion for the third time.

She dominated with five wins in seven races, and remains the only champion after victories in 2019 and 2021.

"It is with both great sadness and frustration that we announce our final races will not go ahead," said chief executive Catherine Bond Muir.

But the series insists it will return to racing in 2023 with new funding.

The W Series ends three races early following the loss of a key investor, meaning it will not now support the Formula 1 US and Mexico City Grands Prix.

Bond Muir added: "We remain positive about the future of W Series in the long term. It is well documented that women's sports receive far less funding than its male counterparts, and W Series is no exception.

"We are incredibly thankful for the help and support we have received."

Chadwick was 50 points clear in the title race despite crashing out of the last round in Singapore.

The 24-year-old is expected to receive all her $500,000 (£453,000) prize money for winning the title, from the overall pot of $1.5m (£1.36m) available to drivers in the top positions.

She has won 11 times and scored 10 pole positions across her three W Series seasons.

Bond Muir added: "As a start-up in only our third season of racing, we are always working hard to ensure regularity of funding as we continue to grow our business.

"But due to recent unforeseen circumstances outside of W Series' control, we had not been in receipt of contracted funds due to us."