Bradley Ray has won nine races in his title-winning campaign

Bradley Ray has claimed his maiden British Superbike Championship title after finishing fifth in the opening race at Brands Hatch.

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin won ahead of Peter Hickman and Andrew Irwin.

Ray's fifth place was enough to secure the crown with two races left.

A tribute was held on the gird for Chrissy Rouse, who passed away following a crash at the penultimate round at Donington Park.

The 26-year-old suffered serious head injuries during the first lap of a British Superbike Championship race on Sunday, 2 October but died in hospital four days later.

After claiming pole position, Honda rider Glenn Irwin, who now looks to secure second in the championship, led from lights to flag as he looked to delay the coronation of OMG Yamaha rider Ray to the final day of action at the Kent circuit.

His brother Andrew was third for SYNETIQ BMW after dicing with Isle of Man TT winner Hickman, and Ray finished fifth to ensure he had an unassailable 52-point lead with 50 remaining in Sunday's final two races.

"It's super special, it's something I used to dream of as a kid, becoming British champion," said Ray, 25.

"It was nice to come here with such a lead and it took a bit of pressure of my shoulders to perform, but it means the world to me to my close family, my close friend. It's a dream come true."

Northern Ireland's James McManus won the Junior Supersport title by finishing in seventh place with one race to spare as title rival Charlie Atkins came second.