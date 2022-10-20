Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Alice Powell, racing for Click2Drive, finished third in the W Series driver standings after organisers cancelled the last three races of the season

Alice Powell says she would have taken more risks if she knew the W Series season was going to end prematurely.

The 29-year-old - who was battling for second in the overall standings - came second in Singapore, with the season then curtailed due to financial issues.

"It was such a bumpy, dusty street circuit anything could have happened if I'd slung it up the inside," Powell told BBC Radio Oxford.

"I thought with three races left it probably wasn't worth the risk."

Powell, from Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire, finished third in the W Series overall driver standings after the season was scrapped earlier this month.

She was just seven points off second place.

"The fight for second was still well on," added Powell.

"If I knew the championship was coming to an end it would probably have changed my mindset a little in Singapore - I would have taken more risks."

Powell celebrates after winning the W-Series round five race in Budapest in July

'We remain positive about the future'

The W Series was seven races into a 10-race campaign, that runs alongside the Formula 1 calendar, when it announced its remaining races would not go ahead following the loss of a key investor.

The all-important support race at the F1 US Grand Prix in Texas and a double header in Mexico City were stood down.

Three months earlier, W Series bosses announced the seventh race in Japan was being replaced with a circuit in Singapore due to what it called "unforeseen operational issues". external-link

Powell says rumours had been circulating about the championship's future before the news broke.

"Being in motorsport and around the different paddocks you hear lots of different rumours.

"But the championship were very open and honest with us all the way through.

"They worked so hard to get us out racing and they're continuing to work extremely hard for us to make sure we can race in the W Series next year."

Britain's Jamie Chadwick of Jenner Racing was crowned W Series champion for the third time in a row when the series ended abruptly.

Race organisers insist the series will return in 2023 with new funding.

"We remain positive about the future of W Series in the long term," chief executive Catherine Bond Muir said.

"It is well documented that women's sports receive far less funding than its male counterparts, and W Series is no exception."

'The crowds are there for the W Series'

The series reached a peak TV audience of more than one million when its July race at Silverstone was televised live on Channel 4, alongside the British F1 Grand Prix.

Powell, who is keeping busy with her other motorsport commitments, has another year left on her contract and believes the championship can survive.

"No driver wants to be sat here thinking 'what am I doing next year?'

"For me, I have some other options on the table. It's probably more important that the younger drivers know sooner rather than later what is going on, before seats in junior racing become full.

"Missing out on any racing is hugely disappointing.

"Women's sport is growing and our viewing figures have been fantastic. The audience, the attention and the crowds are there for the W Series."