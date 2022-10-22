Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Ducati's Alvaro Bautista has claimed 13 victories this season

Alvaro Bautista has put one hand on the World Superbike title by winning the opening race in Argentina, while rival Toprak Razgatlioglu crashed.

The Ducati rider won at the Circuito San Juan Villicum ahead of Jonathan Rea and Axel Bassani.

Reigning champion Razgatlioglu slid off his Yamaha on the first lap but recovered to finish in 15th.

Spain's Bautista leads Razgatlioglu by 80 points as he looked to secure his maiden title.

A Superpole sprint race takes place on Sunday before a second 21-lap feature race. Two rounds follow in November which leaves a maximum of 161 remaining.

Razgatlioglu started on pole position but his accident on the opening lap handed Bautista the advantage, however the Spanish rider dropped to fourth as Northern Irish rider Rea, Ducati's Bassani and Honda's Iker Lecuona battled for the lead.

The fight for the lead continued as Bautista worked his way through the riders in front as he capitalised on the superior horsepower advantage of the Ducati.

Bautista took the lead off Bassani with 14 laps to go, and six-time champion Rea eventually prevailed over Bassani with three laps remaining to take second place and keep his slim title hopes alive.

Razgatlioglu put in an impressive recovery ride to claim a solitary point in 15th but his crash, combined with Bautista's victory, means the Ducati rider looks almost certain to take a maiden championship.

World Superbike standings

1. Alvaro Bautista (Spa) Ducati 473 points

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Tur) Yamaha 393

3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 386

4. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ita) Ducati 243

5. Andrea Locatelli (Ita) Yamaha 203

6. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 199