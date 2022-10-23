Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Spain's Alvaro Bautista is on course for a first World Superbikes title

Jonathan Rea finished third in Sunday's feature race in Argentina as World Superbikes leader Alvaro Bautista eased to victory.

Six-times champion Rea moved up from sixth to secure a podium place while Toprak Razgatlioglu was second.

Razgatlioglu won the Superpole race earlier on Sunday ahead of Bautista and Rea.

Spanish rider Bautista is closing in on a maiden title with an 82-point lead at the top with just two rounds remaining.

Bautista completed a double after winning Saturday's opener, which saw Rea come in second with Axel Bassani third.

Reigning champion Razgatlioglu is second in the standings with Rea third and 98 points behind Bautista.

Rea was lying second when he ran off the track on lap two and rejoined the race in sixth place.

Bautista replaced Ducati team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi on lap five and was pushed by Razgatlioglu before pulling clear and winning by 3.38 seconds.

Rea worked through to fourth and passed Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes into third with four laps remaining.

"I enjoyed the weekend but it was really hard work - I expected to be a lot better," Rea told Eurosport.

"I had zero grip. I'm frustrated, it was like survival, I was surviving out there. We have Indonesia in a few weeks time - it's a good track for me and I'm looking forward to that."

Lowes, Rinaldi and Xavi Vierge completed the top six placings.

World Superbike standings

1. Alvaro Bautista (Spa) Ducati 507 points

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Tur) Yamaha 425

3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 409

4. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ita) Ducati 260

5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 217

6. Andrea Locatelli (Ita) Yamaha 212