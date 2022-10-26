'A skiing accident made my cancer angry' - King on recovery following diagnosis aged 24

In 2015, a skiing holiday in France changed Mark King's life.

He initially feared he had broken his leg following an accident with another skier, however scans revealed something far worse - a tumour in his right femur.

Spending his 25th birthday in hospital, his knee and part of his femur was removed to take out the cancer - which the accident had "made angry".

Now, seven years later, the Northern Irishman returns to France to compete at the Motorsport Games, which has been dubbed the Olympics of motorsport.

"They removed the tumour, which included my knee and a bit of my femur, and they gave me a nice racing stainless steel one," recalled King.

"I had a bit more chemo to mop up things, then started to do physio and learn how to walk again.

"My consultant at the time said I was lucky to have had the accident. It was a trauma, made it angry and they found it that way.

"He said it could have went undetected for too long, it could have been a few years. It was completely unknown."

Mark King had surgery on his leg to remove the tumour and went through chemotherapy

Motorsport has always been King's passion, highlighted by the fact he built his first car at 16, but the surgery to remove the osteosarcoma threatened his involvement.

"You have to sign the letter to say if anything goes wrong we can chop it off," King recalled about the surgery on his leg.

"I remember waking up and the first thing you do is you look down and go, 'ah, I still have two feet'.

"There could have been a point where I basically didn't have a leg.

"Being an engineer I can always adapt, you can find ways around it, but you always have in the back of your mind that it could be it over for motorsport."

King added that motorsport was a motivation in his recovery and his parents would bring car parts to his bed following chemotherapy sessions.

"It was so difficult just watching, rather than competing," said the County Tyrone native.

"I was building a car at the time and my mum and dad were bringing me parts to the hospital bed and we were figuring out which parts went together.

"It was just that constant tinkering. Not really stepping away from it. I had others things on my mind but it was always good to have that."

King competes in the Auto Slalom class, which is a timed run around a cone-lined circuit

Upon the conclusion of his chemotherapy, King returned to competing in a Christmas Auto Test in Omagh, however he says "it wasn't pretty".

"I had crutches up to the door, set the crutches out and away you go. It makes you feel free again.

"The minute you sit back in the car you are in something where you are comfortable.

"It's a bit like getting into your own bed when you have been on holiday. You sit in it and you go, 'yeah, I'm back'.

"What I feel now in the bottom of my feet is completely different. You kind of drive by sounds rather than feel of your feet.

"I can fly the flag to say this is where I have come from."

I'm going for gold

King will compete for the United Kingdom at the Motorsport Games at Circuit Paul Ricard in France, which hosts Formula 1's French Grand Prix, from 27-30 October.

The 32-year-old, who was selected following a nine-driver shootout, will take part in the auto slalom class, which will see competitors set timed runs around a tight and twisty course in a Vauxhall Corsa eRally.

The international event in France is the highest stage of the sport, as the auto slalom, or auto test as it is known in the UK, is typically a grassroots form of motorsport.

Although he will use an electric car in France, King usually competes in a Vauxhall Nova that was his road car which he converted to use in competition.

"We have a set of cones, almost like Gymkhana for horses, we will memorise the course before we take it in turns for timed runs.

"I like the car control side of it. It is not high speed at all and it is very affordable."

King says that cancer affects everyone in different ways

It will be King's first time at an international circuit and he said it would be strange heading back to France following the accident that would change his life seven years earlier.

"In all honesty, I didn't think I would get back to France at all," he added.

"I didn't even think I would get back to competing at a high level. I thought I would be there for the sake of being there.

"I'm going for gold. I'd be happy with any sort of medal at all but even to be involved is amazing."