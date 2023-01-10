Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

James Hillier is about to embark on some of the Dakar Rally's most brutal stages despite injuring a collarbone

British rider James Hillier says he will finish the brutal Dakar Rally despite dislocating a collarbone.

The 37-year-old crashed on stage five of the endurance event in Saudi Arabia and had to receive medical attention.

"I was riding with some faster guys in the morning but decided to hold back a little after re-fuel", he told BBC South Today.

"Then I had a silly fall over a dune, literally at walking pace, and fell awkwardly on my shoulder - it cracked."

Hillier, from Ringwood in Hampshire, is racing the 5,000 kilometre event for the first time and is doing so unsupported.

Without a team truck he has to be self-sufficient, maintain his own equipment, and be largely responsible for his own wellbeing.

Hillier found the stamina to finish the stage after suffering his injury: "The pain was intense and I genuinely thought the rally was over for me.

"The medic centre gave me an X-ray and the doctor said it was a dislocation where my collarbone meets my shoulder.

"They taped me up and when I asked if I could continue they said, 'Yes, if you can bear the pain,' so I continued."

'It doesn't get any easier'

Unseasonably wet and cold weather has forced race organisers to modify some stages of this years event.

Hillier is over halfway through the rally and due to enter some of its toughest stages.

"The weather has been a lot colder than previous years and certainly colder than I expected with a lot of rain - it's just relentless.

"But it's surprising how far the body can go, a few times I've felt rock bottom and then things get worse, they get colder, but you learn how to deal with it.

"We've got about 3,500km of tough terrain remaining and some stages in the 'empty quarter' of Saudi Arabia, which are pure sand dunes.

"At times I've thought [the] racing was going to get easier but it got worse, so now I just expect the worst and then it will always be good."

'You could easily quit'

The Dakar Rally is considered the most daunting off-road motorsport challenge in the world.

This year's race started in the western city of Yanbu and will finish in Saudi Arabia's fifth busiest city Dammam on the eastern shore in four days time.

Hillier, who is the first Isle of Man TT winner to compete at the desert event, says it has always been a dream of his to take part in the race.

"Everything is worn out, my body is tired, my brain is tired.

"I know I can get to the finish and keep the wheels turning.

"It's like crossing an ocean I guess, there is no point stopping in the middle, you could easily quit - but I won't."