Last updated on .From the section Motorsport

Jack Harvey's best finish in 2022 was 10th place at the Music City GP in Nashville

Jack Harvey is ready to continue his "love affair" with Indycar racing as he prepares for his ninth season at the wheel in the United States.

Harvey, from Bassingham, Lincolnshire, switched from the GP3 series in 2014 and is still seeking a first Indy win.

He is now with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team part-owned by US chat show host David Letterman.

"Our season [in 2022] didn't go very well, some bad luck and a few missed opportunities," Harvey said.

"It was one of those years when we didn't really get off on the right foot - and didn't really find our feet either.

"If I look back at my Indycar career in general, we've had a huge amount of potential, we've been quick so many times, but haven't had the end results as often as I would have liked.

"That was part [of the reason] for the decision to go to RLL in the first place."

Harvey began his racing career in Formula BMW when still a teenager and was runner-up in the Indy Lights championship in 2014 and 2015 after moving across the Atlantic.

David Letterman has been a motor racing fan for many years

He then switched to the main Indycar Series with Shank Racing and achieved his first podium finish in 2019 with third place at the Indianapolis Grand Prix.

The 2023 Indycar season gets under way with the Grand Prix of St Petersburg in Florida on 5 March.

Harvey said: "2014 was my first full-time season in America but I pretty much moved there in November 2013, so the end of next year will be a 10-year love affair - that's nearly a third of my life.

"I don't know where the time has gone."

Harvey, whose switch to Rahal Letterman Lanigan followed the end of the 2021 season, added: "He [Letterman] wasn't a big factor in why I went to the team, but it's an interesting titbit.

"Bobby Rahal was a driver himself, he won the Indy 500 and has been an Indycar champion, and Mark Lanigan is a very successful businessman.

"I went there because of the ambition of the team and felt at the time that it was a step forward."

Jack Harvey was speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire's Melvyn Prior